GTA 6 is scheduled for 2025 but Rockstar Games fears that the game will suffer delays and it should be postponed to 2026. This is what Kotaku says in a new report.

According to the newspaper's sources, Rockstar Games' goal was to publish GTA 6 at the beginning of 2025, at least initially. However, it seems that development is not proceeding as quickly as the company hoped and that the release date is not at all certainwith up to a year's delay.

All this also explains why Rockstar Games recently announced that it wants all developers to return to work in the office, abandoning remote working which is essential for many employees. Part of the reasons behind this decision are related to wanting to ensure the quality of the game and increase the security of the information to which developers have access, but part is also to speed up development.

There leadership of Rockstar Gamesaccording to Kotaku's sources, is getting nervous about missing 2025 and having to move the game to 2026.