Grand Theft Auto VI either GTA 6 In short, it is one of the most anticipated video games by players. Many expect it to be released in 2025 but there is a possibility that it will be delayed until next year.

The fact that its launch is until 2026 contradicts the information that it would be released in the first quarter of 2025 worldwide.

Why are you suffering from a delay? What happens is that apparently Rockstar Games is further behind than expected.

What happens is that in February 2024 leaked information revealed that Rockstar Games asked its employees to come in five days a week to work on GTA 6.

That would be starting in April, and that sparked anger and frustration among those hired to work remotely.

That is to say, they were never staff to work in the same place. This information about internal friction between management and workers came to light on March 19.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games alleges that the idea of ​​employees going to offices to work in GTA 6 It has to do with maintaining security and ensuring the quality of the game.

But another report suggests that actually working with Grand Theft Auto 6 They are falling 'behind' and the schedule is not being met.

This is why the board is worried and nervous, to the point of seriously evaluating whether his departure will be in 2026 and not in 2025.

Despite this pessimistic outlook, the information suggests that Rockstar Games could launch GTA 6 in the spring of 2025, although it is fighting for it to be early next year.

But sources suggest that none of those goals will be met and that it is more likely to be autumn next year.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

If it comes out in 2026 then it would be the last plan or something of an emergency within the company. You have to be on the lookout.

With details from Kotaku. Apart from GTA 6 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.

