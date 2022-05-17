L’exit from GTA 6 it will not happen before 2023according to what is reported in the latest tax report by Take-Twowhich has not included the game in the line-up scheduled between now and April next year.

As we know, the CEO of Taake-Two commented in two words the request for new information on GTA 6, telling users to “stay tuned” and implying that not long before the reveal game official.

According to a rumor dating back to last year, the announcement of GTA 6 will arrive in 2024 and the game will include a London map, but these latest developments suggest something different, potentially closer.

In the meantime, the sales figures for GTA 5 have been updated, at 165 million copies while Red Dead Redemption 2 climbs 44 million: impressive numbers for the last chapter, which has recently also landed on PS5 And Xbox Series X | S.