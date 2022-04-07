A strange rumor about it is back in vogue GTA 6 which had already emerged some time ago, shortly after the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, with the alleged confirmation of a self-styled insider that the mysterious photo hidden inside the new version of San Andreas is actually a reference to the new chapter in development.

This story all relates to the conditional, since it looks decidedly strange, but in the undergrowth of various theories and plots that characterize the universe of GTA, it is still a particularly fascinating story.

Shortly after the release of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, someone noticed, inside the coffee shop “Lil Probe Inn” of GTA: San Andreas in remastered version, a strange photo that was not present in the original, that visible in the tweet below.

This image had sparked theories on the possibility that it could be an easter egg referring to a ‘setting of GTA 6 and later it also emerged that it is a photo taken from reality, of a real house in Palm Beach, Florida. This would reinforce the idea that GTA 6 could be positioned in the Miami area, namely that of Vice City.

In the past few hours, self-styled insider Matheusvictorbr- reported having received “confirmation” that it is an image really linked to GTA 6, but without giving any additional explanation to this statement. How reliable is this statement? Virtually zero, but if nothing else it is another fascinating story related to the speculations of GTA 6, of which we are greedy, therefore we could not fail to report it.

On the other hand, why would Rockstar have included the image of that house in the remastered version of GTA: San Andreas if it was not present in the original? There is enough to start a new theory.

In the meantime, the only information we have of GTA 6 is that it “exists”, basically, as Rockstar Games has officially announced its development, but without showing absolutely anything so far.