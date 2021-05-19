It seems that GTA fans are quite disappointed, and that’s why GTA 6 is back on Twitter. Grand Theft Auto VI was on the lips of many Twitter users after the Rockstar announcements. Whenever that happens it is usually because the players have been expressing their nonconformity. Rockstar still does not confirm the existence of GTA 6, or release date, much less trailer. Instead, GTA 5 has announced its improved version for the new generation.

Not long after this, GTA 6 is trending on Twitter, thanks to a large amount of depressed Grand Theft Auto fans and angry. Well, despite the different announcements about GTA 5, GTA Online and GTA 3, Rockstar did not release any reference to GTA 6. It is curious to see that precisely GTA 6 becomes a trend on Twitter Despite this, and not the other announced games of the Serie.

E3 account fuels speculation about GTA 6

GTA 6 becomes a trend on Twitter

If you missed it, this morning Rockstar Games announced a release date for the expanded and improved version of GTA 5 that will come to the next generation consoles. On top of that, he said that something new from GTA 3 was coming as well (possibly to GTA Online), and there would be some surprises that he has been preparing for the game’s 20th anniversary this year. Rockstar also released some information from GTA Online.

The GTA 6 map would have been leaked

Whenever there is news about the versions of GTA 5 for next-gen consoles, GTA 6 becomes a trend on Twitter. Then GTA fans, in droves, click on the trend thinking there is news, only to find nothing but disappointment. And it seems that we will all have to wait a long time before having official news about GTA 6.