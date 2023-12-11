Well, after the release of numerous videos and articles linking this NPC with Lawrence, the latter published a video on TikTok in which he declared his intention to discuss with Rockstar Games regarding his Easter egg in GTA 6. Ben his intentions were soon revealed: Lawrence demanded $2 million compensation from the company for using his image.

For those who missed the previous episodes of this peculiar story, let's make a brief summary. The first GTA 6 trailer includes numerous Easter eggs and references to real news events. In particular, the sequence of a fictitious news program announces the arrest of a man with tattoos on his face and purple hair, who fans immediately linked to Lawrence Sullivan, a real criminal arrested twice for illegal possession of firearms and nicknamed by the media the “Florida Joker”, due to his resemblance to the Joker from Suicide Squad.

Roger Clark the actor who played Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, recommended Lawrence Sullivan, aka the Florida Joker enjoying the notoriety received thanks to the first trailer of GTA 6 while it lasts, rather than engage in a failed lawsuit against Rockstar Games.

The Actor's Wise Advice by Arthur Morgan

As mentioned at the beginning, Roger Clark weighed in on the matter, via a video response on TikTok in which he advised Lawrence not to attempt hopeless lawsuits against Rockstar Games, given that “people like him have been trying to sue them for decades” without success.

Rather, in his opinion it should enjoy and capitalize on the notoriety obtained while it lasts, also using rather harsh words, stating that he couldn't even get a job at Home Depot (a multinational that retails construction materials, appliances, etc.) “with that face”, probably referring to the numerous tattoos he has on the face.

“No, that's not true; you don't need to talk to them. They won't talk to you” Clark said. “People like you have been trying to sue him for decades. They're lawyers, man. They know exactly what they can and cannot do.”

“If I were you, I would use the notoriety they just gave you to my advantage and exploit it somehow. With that face you won't even get a job at Home Depot.”

Moreover, Roger Clark's advice was not far-fetched. In the past, in fact, not even a Hollywood star like Lindsey Lohan had managed to win in court against Rockstar Games, who she had accused of having included a female character similar to her in GTA 5.