Hope to talk about the new Grand Theft Auto, (also known universally as GTA 6), with full knowledge of the facts, unfortunately, as always, it is a lottery game, with information and rumors that struggle almost every day and that often contradict each other too, at least since what has happened during these years and the newborn 2022.

The latest info unofficial comes from the insider Tez2, expert in Grand Theft Auto and of Red Dead Redemption 2, which in the last few hours has released new rumors, according to which GTA 6 it wouldn’t be too far from the announcement and even the launch.

In fact for the release of GTA 6 one would speak of a theorist 2022 for the official presentation and the 2023 for the launch, which is possible even if unsafe, will be postponed to 2024, we also imagine probably due to the health crisis, even if the latter information has been overshadowed.

As usual in these types of unofficial contexts, we strongly advise you to take all this information with a grain of salt, and in particular what concerns the presumed launch periods. This is because if it is already quite common for products to suffer a significant time delay, even when they are officially announced, it is only to imagine what could happen to a rumor that does not present any concrete constraint for developers.

Of course, however, the situation is quite interesting, since the good GTA 5 came out approx 8 years ago on consoles of two generations ago, which thanks to the skilful subsidization of the game’s multiplayer remains one of the titles to this day best sellers every month if not almost every week around the world.

It would therefore seem that Rockstar has partially rested on its laurels, albeit the arrival of the wonderful Red Dead Redemption 2 it certainly gave the developers something to think about. Let’s take the rematered problem of the first three chapters out of the equation, due to the unfortunately well-known problems that have caused quite a few problems to the development team.

Returning to GTA, we therefore hope that there are changes in the near future regarding communication and that Rockstar is preparing to really announce this title which has now almost become a pulcinella’s secret. A product of which we all know of its existence but which still is “hidden away”, as often happens with the products of the American company.

