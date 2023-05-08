After the unfortunate event of the massive and historic leak that brought to light the GTA 6 project, Rockstar Games has decided to do not release any information about the next chapter in the series.

However, it seems that something is brewing: to tell us is the development studio itself, which has released a message that we can define as “cryptic” in the latest gta 5 update notes.

As reported in fact Dexertothe company’s message seems too specific not to be a direct reference to reality. We report it to you:

“Every year comes with the promise of being the year that everything finally falls into place, well, 2023 could be that year”

Many fans see, in these words, the signal that, precisely because of the leak, the announcement of GTA 6 has been postponed compared to the scheduled periodrenewing the hope in users that, soon, we will hear about GTA 6 again.

There are many other fans who, between the lines, they suspect a mammoth troll to make fun of all the anticipation around the next chapter of GTA.

2023 has now begun, indeed, we are almost halfway through this year: should we expect an announcement in the coming months? We take nothing for granted.