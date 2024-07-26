The strike announced yesterday evening by the union of voice actors and actors SAG-AFTRA risks having disastrous consequences on the development of several games in progress, which on the one hand will cause various inconveniences and on the other, obviously, will play in favor of the supporters of the protest, but it seems that at least GTA 6 is not involved in the matter, together with other games.
Based on what is reported in the agreements, it seems that the blocking of works does not concern the projects already in development for at least a yearin addition to live service titles: projects that fall into these categories should not be affected by the strike that has been ongoing since last night, and this also includes GTA 6.
Obviously, it is not the only game excluded, there are many others, including particularly well-known ones such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, just to mention those coming out in the next few months, but the main concerns of the fans were concentrated in particular on GTA 6, as it does not yet have a defined release date.
Some limitations imposed on the strike
The agreement reached by union members, however, seems to exclude the Rockstar Games title and many others from the consequences of the strike.
“Due to certain provisions of the IMA (Interactive Media Agreement) contract, games that were in production at the time the union announced the strike are not currently affected by the strike,” the statement reads.
As for the live servicethese can count on a period of 60 days during which support is still assured, then obviously it will have to be seen whether, at the expiry of this time window, an agreement has been reached with the promoters of the strike or not, in which case they too would be affected.
As we have seen, SAG-AFTRA has recently called a new and large strike involving actors and voice actors in video game development, in protest against the widespread use of artificial intelligence.
#GTA #games #unaffected #voice #actors #strike
Leave a Reply