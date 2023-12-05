The result is an image showing the cities of GTA 4 (2008), GTA 5 (2013) and GTA 6 (2025) compared at the time of the announcement of the respective games.

The publication of announcement trailer Of GTA 6 which occurred ahead of time due to its leak, immediately sparked the curiosity of gamers, who began to compare the new Vice City with the cities of the previous chapters, pointing out the enormous increase in the level of detail.

The comparison

The level of detail of GTA cities has grown tremendously over the years

As you can see the detail level of GTA 6 is something incredible, with the profile of Vice City remaining defined and full of details despite the panoramic shot, where GTA 4 and GTA 5 still sacrificed something, resorting to various tricks to keep the scene pleasant to see .

It must be said that what amazes about the GTA 6 trailer is not only the level of detail of the city, but also its vitality, with dozens, if not hundreds of NPCs populating the streets, all equipped with very high quality models and all animated to perfection. We’ll see if the graphics of the final game will remain at the same level, but knowing the history of Rockstar Games we are confident that there will be no downgrades and that what we saw in the video will be exactly what we are going to play.

For the rest, we remind you that the announcement trailer for GTA 6 was published yesterday. It will release in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the (unannounced) PC version expected to arrive with the usual delay of a year or two.