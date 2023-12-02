The film shows a TV for a few seconds on which a open world game , with a view on a wide-ranging urban map that is difficult to recognize. It is not related to any game currently on the market and does not correspond to GTA V, as initially suspected.

The people of Reddit and ResetEra forum . The short video of TikTok shows an off-screen snippet of an unknown game that actually appears to be GTA 6.

Reality has finally surpassed the good old “my uncle works at Rockstar Games” meme, with even the son of a Rockstar North developer who appears to have been responsible for the GTA 6 leak on TikTok with a short video that went viral and that looks authentic.

There must be a very angry father at Rockstar

The now famous image that forms the backdrop to the tweet announcing the first trailer for GTA 6

It actually seems to be a fragment of GTA 6, and this would be confirmed by the source from which the video comes: according to what has been reconstructed, it would be the son of a big shot at Rockstar Games, therefore definitely involved in the issues of Gran Theft Auto 6.

There is obviously no confirmation at the moment, but it would seem to be the son of Aaron Garput, co-Studio Head and art director at Rockstar North. The video clip has obviously been removed, with Take Two and the development team trying to track down all possible mirrors and erase all the evidence that is multiplying online, presumably.

We can only imagine what is currently taking place in the house of the person responsible for the leak, where there must be a particularly angry father (to use a euphemism) towards his own son, considering the trouble caused.

In the meantime, there is very little left until the official presentation, with the first trailer for GTA 6 expected to arrive on December 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm, Italian time. Just to make it clear the level of anticipation, Rockstar Games’ tweet announcing the trailer has become the most popular ever in the gaming field in just a few hours.