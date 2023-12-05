As you will know, RockstarGames was forced to release the first trailer for GTA 6 due to a leak. Let’s see a gallery of images taken from the movie itself, which allow you to better admire the details of the game.

The gallery

As you can see, GTA 6 looks like the title more graphically advanced that ever hit the market. The level of detail is truly phenomenal, as is that of the traffic and life in Vice City, the city in which it will be set. In some images we can also see the two protagonists: a couple of criminals whose epic story we will experience in the single player campaign.

It must be said that many details of the game have been known for some time, confirmed by the data theft that occurred about two years ago. So the fact that it was set in Vice City it was known, just as it was revealed that there would be two protagonists. However, the leak build did not show what the final graphics level of the game will be when it releases in 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, the only two versions announced so far.

We’ll probably see it on too PCbut at least a year after the other versions, as per Rockstar Games tradition.