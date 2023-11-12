GTA 6 will finally be revealed with a trailer in early December 2023. There are tons of questions about the game, but there are also doubts about GTA Online and how this will continue after the arrival of the new chapter. Now, a new report shares an (unofficial, of course) answer to the question: with the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI you will simply have to start again from scratch.

To share the information is RockstarUniverse, a site specifically dedicated to the works of Rockstar Games. According to what is indicated, it will be “a new beginning for everyone” and the rank of GTA Online will not be moved from the current version of the game to the new one. Furthermore, the site states that FiveM, the company’s recent acquisition, will be incorporated into “GTA 6 Online”.

Obviously it’s about unofficial informationsimple rumors and we will have to wait for confirmations or denials from Rockstar Games to really know what the company wants to do.