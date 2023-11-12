GTA 6 will finally be revealed with a trailer in early December 2023. There are tons of questions about the game, but there are also doubts about GTA Online and how this will continue after the arrival of the new chapter. Now, a new report shares an (unofficial, of course) answer to the question: with the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI you will simply have to start again from scratch.
To share the information is RockstarUniverse, a site specifically dedicated to the works of Rockstar Games. According to what is indicated, it will be “a new beginning for everyone” and the rank of GTA Online will not be moved from the current version of the game to the new one. Furthermore, the site states that FiveM, the company’s recent acquisition, will be incorporated into “GTA 6 Online”.
Obviously it’s about unofficial informationsimple rumors and we will have to wait for confirmations or denials from Rockstar Games to really know what the company wants to do.
Online problems for GTA 6
Regardless of what Rockstar Games does, it is undeniable that managing the Online mode is complex. On the one hand, starting over with a new version makes it easier to sell GTA 6 to all those players who are not that interested in the single player mode and allows Rockstar Games to completely update the technology behind the multiplayer, on the other hand the millions and millions of GTA Online players will not like losing even part of their progress and seeing GTA 5 Online closed in favor of GTA 6 Online.
