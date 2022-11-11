Grand Theft Auto 6potential title of the new chapter of the saga developed by Rockstar Games, appears to have been hit by a data leak again. It would be the second time this year, after the leak of last September, thanks to which numerous details related to the title were discovered, such as the presence of two usable characters and the setting, that is Vice City. The findings just published on Twitternot yet confirmed, concern some new features.

A user has posted what appears to be a screen belonging to a developer, which contains a list of what, presumably, could be new features added to Grand Theft Auto 6never seen in the series, such as the possibility of lying on the ground.

Obviously this information must be taken with pliers, we have no confirmation of the veracity of this image, and even if it were, it is not said that all the features included in this Tweet are then introduced in the official version of the game, especially in cases like these, in which development takes a long time. At the moment Rockstar Games has not made any statements regarding this leakconfirming the same line maintained in the same cases in the past, except for the case of this year, given the media ferment that the leak, defined as the largest in the history of video games, provoked.