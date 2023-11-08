A Halo developer has criticized the recent report of Bloomberg regarding the announcement of GTA 6 and more precisely the sources who shared information with the American newspaper. We’re talking about John Junyszek who wanted to have his say through X, explaining that the surprise was only ruined.

Junyszek begins his post on X by mentioning the Blomberg report: “‘The people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly,’ have decided to undermine many years of hard work by their colleagues. If you are lucky enough to work on a game that is close to the hearts of millions of people, don’t be these people.”

“Imagine: you and your teammates have been dreaming of this moment since day one. Now that the game is almost ready, entire teams have started planning the announcement in a truly memorable way for fans, the studio and the gaming community as a whole. Then, just before the announcement, someone takes responsibility for ruin everythingdepriving millions of fans (and the team you’ve been in the trenches with) of the announcement they deserve.”

“Instead of being a spectacular surprise, it has now become an expectation. All because of one person. Don’t be that person. Please, let the good times be good.”

“For context: yes, it’s about the GTA 6 rumors/leaks. I feel sorry for the people at Rockstar who have been working towards this moment for so long. You and your fans deserve better.”