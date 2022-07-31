There is a lot of anticipation and curiosity regarding the future of the saga of Grand Theft Auto and, specifically, on what the sixth main chapter of the series will reserve for us.

While waiting to find out what Rockstar Games has in store for us with GTA 6, a fan recently posted on Reddit a fan made title screen.

The fan made screen in question does not show anything striking, but highlights how there is a great expectation around the aforementioned title, about which Rockstar has not yet released relevant information. You can see the Grand Theft Auto 6 fan made screen below:

Nine years after the release of GTA 5, Rockstar is working on the new chapter of the series and, according to the latest rumors, it could turn out to be the most ambitious project ever made by the US software house.

According to what Bloomberg reported, in fact, there will be more explorable cities (including one inspired by Miami), and will be there accordingly a lot of variety as regards the settings.

On the protagonist issues, one of the playable characters will be a latin american girl, which will be joined by a male character. The two, according to rumors, should be inspired to the story of Bonnie and Clydea couple of American criminals active in the 1930s.

Currently there is no official information, so all the rumors circulating on the net in recent weeks must be taken with a grain of salt.