GTA 6 is in a decidedly controversial positionperhaps unique in the history of video games: it was leaked, anticipated in more or less subtle ways but, now 10 years after the release of the fifth chapter, it hasn’t been announced yet.

The situation gets even more complicated if RockStar herselfaware of the wait around the next title in the series, teases the fans, as it has done in the past. But will he really be a troll this time?

A GTA Online user has made a curious discoverythen deciding to share it on Twitter: seems to be yet another sign that something is brewing.

Following the last big update of GTA Online, some new clothing items are available to be purchased in game: among these check out the strange shirt that you can see in the image above.

User used a decoding system to translate the series of digits that we can find on the edges of the design of the t-shirt: the result is truly cryptic.

The translation would be: “ONEDAYWILLREVEALALL” or “one day all will be revealed”. It could certainly be a harmless coincidence, but, knowing RockStar, we also have reason to assume the opposite.

Some data-miners have intervened to freeze users’ imaginations in time: it shouldn’t be an anticipation of GTA 6, but rather that of a new way of hunting aliens.

In support of this, data-miners they posted several pictures of hidden files in alien radar game that suggest the idea that it was a simple hidden preview of a future Halloween event.



The community is thus divided: one part believes the explanation given by the data-miners is more realistic, while the other slice of users believes that the coincidences are now too many to be taken as such and that, therefore, GTA 6 is close to the announcement: who will be right? Only time will tell.