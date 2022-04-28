Bovada, a betting sitenow allows you to bet your money on GTA 6precisely on what could be the setting city of the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series made by Rockstar Games.

The options, with relative winnings, for the city ​​of GTA 6 I am:

Los Angeles +150

Miami +150

New York +150

London +500

Rio De Janeiro +500

Boston +1000

Detroit +1000

Las Vegas +1000

Seattle +1000

Paris +2500

Tokyo +2500

Beijing +5000

It is explained that the bets may change over time and that in the event that GTA 6 includes more than one city as a setting (and the rumors point in this direction) the bet will be canceled and people will see the amount invested refunded.

A fan made logo from GTA 6

For the moment we don’t have any official information regarding the setting of GTA 6. Over the years many rumors and leaks have pushed towards different cities, but for now we only know that the game is in development. Probably, it will still take years before publication and a full presentation is not likely to be expected in 2022.

Among the most recent rumors, Carcer City, Cuba and more are mentioned as settings of GTA 6.