As reported by IGN USA, on Spotify the song saw a increase in listeners of 36,979% compared to a week earlier. Furthermore, this is data from a single platform. Certainly the growth will also have been seen on other music services and, perhaps, also in sales.

GTA 6 was shown and as expected it immediately went viral, with millions of views and record after record broken. Furthermore, the popularity of the game has also been good for someone else, namely the song used in the trailer: Love Is A Long Road by Tom Petty from 1989.

Who can rejoice over the success of the GTA 6 song

Unfortunately Tom Petty died in 2017 and therefore cannot see this new success. His foundation said on social media that it was an “honor” that Rockstar used “Love Is A Long Road” in the GTA 6 trailer.

It should also be remembered that this It’s not the first Petty song used in a GTA game: Petty’s “Running’ Down A Dream” was featured in GTA: San Andreas.

Rockstar is also known for hiding clues in its trailers, and many are wondering if the use of “Love Is A Long Road” could have any special meaning for GTA 6. The lyrics are about a woman trying to “make the world like should be”, which fans believe is a reference to one of the main characters, Lucia. The lyrics also talk about giving her “one more chance to try to save my soul”, a possible reference to the seemingly romantic relationship between Lucia and the other main character seen in the trailer.

Tell us, do you like the song?