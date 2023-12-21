GTA 5 apparently will leave the catalogue Of Xbox Game Pass in a few days, according to a notification that appeared on the console of some users which sets the date in question at December 31st.

Available on Xbox Game Pass since last July, GTA 5 has also landed on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in recent days, so it seems that the Rockstar Games title alternate the two services.

The Xbox notification, which you can see below, reports that Grand Theft Auto VI it will be removed from the catalog on December 31st but subscribers have the opportunity to purchase it taking advantage of a 20% discount.