NoPixel, a server provider for role play by GTA 5has shut down an Arab server after a player on Twitch was forced to remove a rainbow-colored outfit for his connection to the community LGBTQI+.

No Pixel then issued an official statement in which it announced the immediate closure of the server. The server’s Arab administrator also commented on the incident.

Dantexstar, a Twitch streamer from Istanbul, was live playing GTA 5 on the NoPixel Arabic server. His character had rainbow bracelets on his wrist. During the stream, Dantexstar received a message from one of the server administrators, Zeeedo, who instructed him to remove the bracelets as they are prohibited.

Zeeedo later explained without hesitation on the closed server’s Discord that: “As you all know, most of the Arab states are Muslim, so basically it is against our religious beliefs and our culture to openly support the LGBTQI+ community. We cannot forgive any LGBTQI+ action in and out of RolePlay related to Arab NoPixel.”

The answer, which arrived on NoPixel’s Discord, was as harsh as possible, with the complete closure of Arab NoPixel: “After a thorough internal discussion among the administrators of NoPixel, we have decided to split and end any collaboration with NoPixel Arab “

Hon, one of the administrators of NoPixel’s Discord channel, later explained that: “While NoPixel Arab was willing to make some commitments and make concessions, we personally believe that it is in the best interest of our community to put an end to the situation completely.”

NoPixel has also pledged to refund anyone who spent money on the now-closed server. The latter issued an official statement on the matter: “Arab NoPixel has been officially closed by the main administrators due to the lack of freedom for gays in the server. I apologize for all my apologies addressed to you, my brothers. I could not see the It’s time to create a society that included all Arab countries, to be the first Arab society that included all Arabs from different countries. My apologies to all members of the community. We just wanted to entertain you and make you happy under one community culture, creating an environment suitable for all.”

Ed Smith of PCGamesN, from which we took the news, declared as a practicing Muslim that the position of the administrators of the GTA 5 RP Arabic server seems to him quite hypocritical. Why focus on an LGBTQI+ object, declaring it anti-Muslim, when GTA allows for simulated murder, drug dealing, gambling and a myriad of other activities contrary to Islamic moral teachings? According to him, the answer given would therefore be guided not so much by adherence to Islamic values, as by prejudices about the LGBTQI+ community.