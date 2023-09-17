Rockstar Games published a post on social media thanks for 10 years Of GTA 5which however tastes like a farewell: the development team has recognized the important contribution of the many users who have played this episode and its online modes, but now it is ready to face new adventures.

It is clear and evident that between the lines there are references to an increasingly closer official announcement of GTA 6, the new chapter which was the victim of a sensational leak a year ago and which will inevitably go to replace the current Grand Theft Auto both in terms of single player content and for the GTA Online platform.