Rockstar Games published a post on social media thanks for 10 years Of GTA 5which however tastes like a farewell: the development team has recognized the important contribution of the many users who have played this episode and its online modes, but now it is ready to face new adventures.
It is clear and evident that between the lines there are references to an increasingly closer official announcement of GTA 6, the new chapter which was the victim of a sensational leak a year ago and which will inevitably go to replace the current Grand Theft Auto both in terms of single player content and for the GTA Online platform.
The message from Rockstar Games
“Today, on the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V, we would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years,” the studio wrote in a post on Twitter.
“This amazing community is why GTA V has lived on through multiple console generations and has given us the opportunity to grow and update GTA Online with new features and content over these ten years.”
“A huge thank you from us to everyone who played, broadcast, created and shared the stories of the world of Los Santos and Blaine County, and we hope that we will face many more adventures together!”
