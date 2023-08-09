GTA 5 it may have been released ten years ago but it still sells as a blockbuster triple-A game. According to data shared by Take-Two in its latest shareholder report, the game has caught up 185 million copies sold worldwide at the end of June 2023.

So let’s talk about 5 million copies more compared to the end of March 2023, figures comparable to today’s successful production and which would be the envy of many publishers on the market. At this point it is not at all unlikely that the game will reach the remarkable milestone of 200 million copies sold before the launch of GTA 6, which apparently will not take place before April next year.

Excellent numbers also for Red Dead Redemption 2 which has reached the ceiling of 55 million copies sold, therefore about 2 million more than a few months ago.