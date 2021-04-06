If you somehow haven’t tried out Grand Theft Auto 5 yet, another opportunity to take it for a spin has arrived, as the game is once again joining Xbox Game Pass.

As announced on Xbox Wire, GTA 5 is coming to the cloud and console versions of Game Pass on 8th April. This isn’t the first time the game has joined the subscription service: it was available between January and May last year, before it was replaced by Red Dead Redemption 2. You may recall that GTA 5 was also given away for free on the Epic Games Store in May 2020, and was so popular that it caused Epic Games’ services to go a bit wobbly.

MLB The Show 21 Xbox Game Pass trailer

Joining GTA 5 on 8th April, you can also expect to find Zombie Army 4: Dead War (for cloud, console and PC), along with Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney / Pixar Adventure on the cloud. On 12th April, you can access NHL 21 on console, while on 15th April indie game Rain on Your Parade (about a cardboard cloud that rains on people) will become available on cloud, console and PC. 12th April will also see turn-based tactics game Pathway come to Game Pass on PC.

On top of all that, MLB The Show 21 is set to launch on Game Pass on 20th April – something quite remarkable considering it’s being made by PlayStation Studios. And if you want to get it on PlayStation at launch … you’ll need to fork out the full £ 60. Ouch.

As ever, a new month means some games are leaving Game Pass, including Wargroove, Deliver Us the Moon and a bunch of American sports games. You can find the full list over here.

This seems to be a big of a mega month for console subscription services: Outriders launched on Game Pass a few days ago, garnering a fair bit of attention despite numerous problems with the servers. PlayStation Now, meanwhile, is getting Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark. I wonder if MLB will eventually Show up on there.