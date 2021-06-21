We are in mid-June 2021 and, after E3 2021, there are fewer and fewer games coming out. There will be some big names in the coming weeks, like Scarlet Nexus and the new Mario Golf. Right now, however, the UK ranking offers games released a few weeks (if not months and years), with the return of the immortal GTA 5. There is also a lot of Insomniac Games in the sales figures.

Here is first of all the complete ranking:



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Minecraft Dungeons FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Resident Evil: Village Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minecraft (Switch) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Grand Theft Auto 5

As you can see, GTA 5 returns in tenth position: last week, Rockstar’s work had to stop at 14th position, but it did not stay far from the Top for long. There is no shortage of big names from Nintendo Switch such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Minecraft, all regular members of the UK leaderboard.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village also goes up a few positions, passing from the eighth of last week to fifth position. Obviously FIFA 21 continues to hold out in the Top 3. But we also note that there is a lot Insomniac Games in the UK rankings: not only is Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart in first position, but Spider-Man Miles Morales also appears in the ranking in seventh place. The developer is thus having success with both of their games.

Speaking in particular of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, the result is also remarkable because it sold more than in the first week!