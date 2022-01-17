GTA 5 was played on a Nintendo Game Boy original in streaming, using a special cartridge, equipped with a Wi-Fi module, created specifically by a user.

While there is talk of a possible postponement of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S due to complications in development, therefore, the Rockstar Games blockbuster returns to show up, albeit in a frankly unexpected version, on monochrome screen it’s at 20 fps.

The bass contrast of the Game Boy display, the lack of a sufficient number of buttons and the low resolution obviously make it Grand Theft Auto V barely usable in these conditions, but it is clearly the technical result that is of interest.

In fact, we are not talking about a simple screen on which to transmit content, which are then automatically adapted to its definition and update frequency. No, the question is more complex and the video illustrates it in detail.