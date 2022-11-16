Michael, one of the protagonists of GTA 5

Someone shared on the net part of the source code from GTA 5allegedly stolen from Rockstar Games databases during thehacker attack occurred in September.

As you will remember, a hacker had managed to pierce the studio’s protections and steal 10,000 lines of GTA 6 code, as well as images and videos of the new chapter which were then shared on the net. There were also rumors that the source code of GTA 5 and GTA Online had been stolen and apparently the rumors were true.

According to the DSO Gaming portal, a portion of the code has been made available for download at GitHub. Obviously we won’t be sharing any links on our pages and in any case we doubt that the page will remain active for long, as presumably Rockstar Games has already taken action to remove it from the platform as soon as possible.

It goes without saying that most gamers don’t care about the source code for GTA 5 and Online. Different speech for those who know the development language, who could snatch information from the strings, which according to some reports should also include details on some GTA Online cut content.





GTA 5, an image taken from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions

One wonders why the source code of GTA 5 has only been published on GitHub now and only in part. It could be a move by the hacker who stole it to put pressure on Rockstar Games and obtain a large ransom or to attract the attention of possible external buyers.

In any case, this is another bitter pill to digest for the US company after the leaks of GTA 6, which in any case will not cause delays in the development of the game.