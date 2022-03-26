With the arrival of GTA 5 on the latest generation consoles to a not really appreciated paid upgrade, Digital Foundry has already analyzed the differences regarding the versions PS5 and Series Xand now an analysis for the version has also arrived Series S.

The ‘small’ of Microsoft has two modes, Fidelity and Performance, which aim respectively at 30 and 60fps, with the former offering a resolution of 1440p and the latter allowing itself to descend to 1080p. Unfortunately, all of this compensates with the absence of Ray Tracing in any mode.

This version is also lacking in other respects, first of all the performance: in the most agitated phases even Series S has drops, and in the Performance mode it cannot keep up with the Performance-RT mode of Series X, which indeed also boasts the use of Ray Tracing to weigh down the hardware.

The improvement in fluidity, with twice the images per second in Performance mode compared to the Xbox One version, is probably the most crucial figure, tainted by more marked problems than the version for the “big sister” – but the upgrade has the same price, and in light of the facts it is much more difficult to justify.

Which is why, if you were thinking of getting GTA 5 on Series S, you will want to head elsewhere or at least wait for an update that improves performance.

Source: Eurogamer.net