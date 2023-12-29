Further interesting findings emerge from code source of GTA 5 which was stolen some time ago and leaked online, like some traces of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, now unlikely but which at least seems to have been taken into consideration by Rockstar Games.

It is obviously not a given that this could mean something more concrete: a port on the Nintendo console is still possible but, with the console now towards the final phase of its life cycle and above all the announcement of GTA 6 already having taken place, a port seems unlikely such an operation.