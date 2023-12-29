Further interesting findings emerge from code source of GTA 5 which was stolen some time ago and leaked online, like some traces of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, now unlikely but which at least seems to have been taken into consideration by Rockstar Games.
It is obviously not a given that this could mean something more concrete: a port on the Nintendo console is still possible but, with the console now towards the final phase of its life cycle and above all the announcement of GTA 6 already having taken place, a port seems unlikely such an operation.
A port under consideration
In any case, it is likely that a port has been studied by Rockstar Games at some point in its activity. What emerged from the code is simple reference vague and does not indicate a complex process, so it is probable that the conversion has not actually become fully operational, but it is interesting to note this aspect.
On the other hand, considering that this is a game originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 and then moved to two other generations of subsequent consoles, there shouldn't have been a real technical impediment to its realization on Nintendo Switch, if not some strategic decisions on the part of the company.
At this point it remains to be seen whether GTA 6 can arrive on the eventual Nintendo Switch 2 or what the new Nintendo console will be called, which is by no means a given.
