A player of GTA 5 created one mod which allows you to use a reproduction of theOceanGate Titan, the submarine imploded while trying to reach the wreck of the Titanic. The vehicle has its own collision system and is fully usable.

Naturally, the mod arrived in the wake of the news events of the last few days, which saw the world hold its breath over the fate of the five crew members, for which unfortunately there was nothing to be done. According to what was explained by the experts, at the moment of the implosion, a few moments passed before the occupants of the Titan were crushed and died. A big debate has therefore started on the safety of these means and on the importance of a regulation that prevents improvised companies from attempting these enterprises.

The OceanGate Titan in GTA V

The case caused such a sensation that the modder SkylineGTRFreak, specialized in mods inspired by real world facts, decided to insert the OceanGate Titan in GTA V, also equipping it with lights and a working front hatch. Of course, in GTA V there are not many underwater activities, net of some mods, but that’s not the point.

To download the mod, click here.