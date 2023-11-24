Ned Luke, theMichael actor in GTA 5 was a victim of swatting while he was playing GTA Online live. The incident happened yesterday, Luke received a call during a stream informing him that the police had raided his house.

The actor’s reaction was surprisingly calm, but unfortunately there is a reason: according to what he revealed, his address has been in the public domain for several years, due to a leak, and Episodes like this repeat themselves cyclically.

In case you didn’t know, swatting is the criminal practice whereby some “prankster” calls the police claiming there is a serious crime in progress at a specific home; and so the police raid it, breaking doors and windows in an attempt to free any hostages.