Ned Luke, theMichael actor in GTA 5 was a victim of swatting while he was playing GTA Online live. The incident happened yesterday, Luke received a call during a stream informing him that the police had raided his house.
The actor’s reaction was surprisingly calm, but unfortunately there is a reason: according to what he revealed, his address has been in the public domain for several years, due to a leak, and Episodes like this repeat themselves cyclically.
In case you didn’t know, swatting is the criminal practice whereby some “prankster” calls the police claiming there is a serious crime in progress at a specific home; and so the police raid it, breaking doors and windows in an attempt to free any hostages.
It doesn’t always end well
In the streamer scene, swatting is unfortunately a sadly widespread practiceand in most cases the situation is resolved with a great scare on the part of those who suffer the raid by the police, followed by an inevitable complaint against unknown persons in an attempt to find who made the fateful phone call.
However, there have been times when the joke has resulted in tragedy, as in the case of Andrew Finch, who died due to swatting which cost the perpetrator twenty years in prison.
