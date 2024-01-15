Incidentally, WAME offered a voice chatbot that mimicked Michael. Essentially the AI ​​was trained with Michael's voice in the game, which was replicated to make it speak output for users.

Ned Luke, the actor who played and voiced him Michael one of the protagonists of the single player campaign GTA 5 accused a company called WAME, of illegally using his voice for a chatbots .

An explosive situation

Luke's message

Luke came down really hard: “This is really rubbish @wamexyz, there's nothing good about scamming people with poor computer processing of my voice. DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME WITH THIS TRASH…”

In short, those are the biggest fears of the opponents of generative artificial intelligencesare occurring one by one, as many companies are having no qualms about stealing any form of art, in unimaginable quantities, to make money.

In a successful comment, Luke also took it out on SAG-AFTRA, the union of American radio and television actors and artists, responding to a user who asked him if he was afraid of being replaced: “I'm not afraid of being replaced, Roger. I just hate these assholes and I'm pissed off that our shitty union is so weak that this will soon become a problem for actual labor, not just assholes who want to make money using your voice.”

In short, the situation could soon worsen, with the inevitable repetition of similar situations.