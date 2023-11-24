Ned Luke, the actor behind GTA 5 main character Michael De Santa, has been swatted while playing the game for fans in a Thanksgiving livestream.

Luke’s stream ended abruptly last night as sirens were heard in the background, and as he received a call warning him that police were outside.

“Oh nice,” he said. “Alright I’ve gotta go, now these assholes have swatted my house.”



Swatting – the act of filing a false police report that prompts armed cops to turn up at someone’s address – remains a significant issue for streamers.

Hours later, with the incident apparently resolved, Luke posted on social media to respond to fans concerned that GTA 5 itself had leaked the actor’s location via his IP address.

“Y’all jumping to some big ass conclusions,” Luke wrote on X, formerly Twitter, responding to a fan who blamed the incident on Rockstar not properly masking the IP addresses of GTA players.

Y’all jumping to some big ass conclusions. This had nothing to do with Rockstar. These assholes leaked my private info years ago and have been doing this shit since. Anyone’s info is available online if you are sick enuff to really want to find it. 🤷🏼 — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) November 24, 2023

“This had nothing to do with Rockstar,” Luke continued. “These assholes leaked my private info years ago and have been doing this shit since.

“Anyone’s info is available online if you are sick enuff to really want to find it.”

Another fan – a pizza delivery person in Luke’s area – wrote that they had seen police at the actor’s address in the past when they had been sent to deliver a pizza the actor never ordered.

“And you never got paid for the pizzas,” Luke lamented.

