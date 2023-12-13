Sony's final PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog additions for 2023 have now been revealedwith next Tuesday, 19th December introducing the likes of Grand Theft Auto 5, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and MotoGP 23.
That's just the start of a pleasingly diverse line-up for PlayStation Plus subscribers in December, as it turns out, with the above being joined by the likes of boisterous rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger and 2D Souls-like sequel Salt and Sacrifice.
December also ushers in first-person retro shooter Prodeus, Capcom's acclaimed Mega Man 11, plus a triple helping of turn-based tactical RPG action in Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong.
As for December's Classics line-up, available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, there's a whole lot more Mega Man platforming courtesy of Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. Budding theme park builders can also get stuck into Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails.
That's still not quite everything, though, and you'll find the full December list for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium – complete with platform details – below:
PS Plus Extra and Premium additions:
- ️Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4 and PS5)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4 and PS5)
- ️MotoGP 23 (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Metal: Hellsinger (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Salt and Sacrifice (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Moonscars (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Mega Man 11 (PS4)
- ️Gigabash (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Grime (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Tinykin (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Prodeus (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Shadowrun Returns (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4 and PS5)
PS Premium Classics
- ️Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2 (PS4)
- ️Thrillville (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Thrillville: Off the Rails (PS4 and PS5)
- ️Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS4 and PS5)
