The star of TikTok Khaby Lame he also became the protagonist of GTA V, where his 3D model was used in a short film to show the most efficient way to steal a car.

As you can see, in the first part of the video we see a wiry guy who breaks the glass of a car with his elbow to steal it, in the second part Khaby shoots the glass to get the same result.

The video should be contextualized, because it basically shows a trick used a lot by speedrunners, who always study the best ways to save even a few tenths of a second. Shooting the glass actually opens the door automatically, eliminating an animation, and therefore makes getting into the car faster.

The use of Lame wants to underline how now this is almost a matter of course for the more experienced players of GTA V and GTA Online.