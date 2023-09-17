GTA 5 he accomplished ten years . The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions were released on September 17, 2013 . It should be noted that they are currently no longer officially supported, but in the meantime the game has also been released on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series

A long success story

A long success story

The success of GTA 5 was immense right from launch, but it has managed to persist for all these years thanks to the launch of GTA Onlinewhich allowed the game to continue selling millions of copies every year, transforming into a live service gaming model, followed by the rest of the industry.

In fact, many publishers have tried the path of GTA 5, but few have managed to replicate (Rockstar Games itself partially failed with Red Dead Redemption 2) probably due to the strength of the series, capable of attracting millions of players.

It should be noted that the success of GTA Online has also slowed down the series, with the sixth chapter not yet being announced, despite having been confirmed by the development studio and having been the subject of a huge data theft, carried out with a Amazon Fire Stick.

What to add? It is likely that it is no longer possible to create productions of this kind in a short time, considering that the average development time for a triple A has become 4-6 years. Surely GTA 6 will raise the bar further, but who can afford to follow him.