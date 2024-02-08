In its latest financial report, covering the fourth quarter of 2023, publisher Take Two revealed that GTA 5 he sold others 5 million copiesreaching the record figure of 195 million copies sold since its debut in September 2013 (second only to Minecraft). This is a growth of 2.6% compared to the previous year, which makes it clear how much the success of the series, which has sold more than 420 million copies overall, is off the charts.

Sales of GTA V

Very good too Red Dead Redemption 2, which sold another 4 million copies in the period indicated, reaching 61 million overall. The Red Dead Redemption series has reached 86 million copies, with an overall growth of 5 million copies compared to September 2023.

Sales of Red Dead Redemption 2

From these data, it is not difficult to understand why the wait for GTA 6 is truly frantic, so much so that Take Two explained how the launch of the game's presentation trailer also helped the monetization of the fifth chapter.