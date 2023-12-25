It's a dire Christmas for Rockstar Games, as the source code complete with GTA 5 has been shared online and apparently includes some as well references to GTA 6 and Bully 2.

As you may remember, last year Rockstar Games was the victim of a cyber attack by a hacker, subsequently sentenced to psychiatric hospitalization, who had managed to obtain numerous GTA 6 materials, including gameplay footage of a pre-release build, and the source code of GTA 5. The latter had been sold to a private individual, while a portion was shared online.

Well, during the night between December 24th and 25th, the complete source code was leaked online. Found within the files were never-before-seen images of the RAGE engine and Rockstar Games game assets, including GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption and even Agent and Bully 2.

Not only that, internal emails from Rockstar Games employees and references to GTA 5 DLCs that never saw the light and some scripts related to GTA 6.