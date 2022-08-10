Some games that are not part of Xbox Game Pass may come up Xbox Cloud Gaming.

As noted by Twitter user @Knoelbelbroet, the Xbox store pages of GTA 5, Elden Ring And Soul Hackers 2 they all received Cloud Gaming Beta logos.

However, VGC attempted to try these games but received an error message, suggesting that the labels were applied early or incorrectly.

This year, Microsoft confirmed its intention to introduce the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play select games they already own or have purchased from outside the Xbox Game Pass library from the cloud.

Microsoft had said at the time that the feature would be added later in the year.

Seems like #Xbox is ramping up their plans to bring Games that are not a part of #XboxGamePass to Xcloud. Like GTA V, Soul Hackers 2 and Elden Ring. Could be a Gamescom Announcement. Elden Ring:https://t.co/zNII7pgWiF News from June:https://t.co/pLgovQFW3i pic.twitter.com/FDPQXW4XDL – Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) August 9, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Xbox Cloud Gaming has long allowed users to stream their Game Pass titles using Microsoft’s Cloud technology, but until now it has been limited to games that are part of the Game Pass service.

Microsoft has introduced a significant performance boost for Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS devices.

“At Xbox Cloud Gaming, we listen to and appreciate player feedback. You asked us for a better iOS experience, and as a result, we’ve made major performance improvements to all supported iPhone and iPad devices“the company said in a post on Xbox Wire.

“With these updates, the gaming experience should be smoother and more responsive“.

Microsoft is also planning to introduce mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently, the service only supports touchscreen controllers and controls on mobile devices.

Source: VGC.