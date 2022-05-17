Take-Two has published its financial report, with data from other titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2.

We are running out of words with Grand Theft Auto V. It is true that the fifth numbered installment of the popular saga of rock star It has released its versions for new generation consoles this year, but even so it is extremely striking that a title originally released in 2013 continues to sell at this rate.

The last financial report presented by Take-Two, corresponding to the last quarter of the fiscal year (the first of this calendar year), indicates that GTA V has sold 5 million copies from January to March 2022helping the company to exceed the expectations set for this period.

GTA V has sold 5 million from January to MarchThe data corresponding to GTA V they only pick up the digital release of the versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S that, according to what Hannah Sage has commented to Games Industry, has also exceeded expectations. The total sales figures of the fifth numbered installment thus amount to 165 million copies spread all over the world.

Success with new releases

Take-Two’s report has left more data related to other titles they have in stores. From Red Dead Redemption 2 they assure that they have sold another million more in the last quarter for a total of 44 million games distributed all over the planet. But more recent releases have also performed well.

The company says that 30% of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands sales come from new players (not Borderlands), and is considered the best opening for a 2K franchise in years. For its part, we don’t have a specific number for WWE 2K22 either, but during its first four weeks on the market it has sold better than 2K19 or 2K20.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the best 2K premiere in yearsFinally, it is worth noting that their basketball series continues to do very well. NBA 2K22 has sold 10 million copies to date, beating last year’s delivery albeit by very little, since 2K21 also managed to reach the ten. In total, for the full year Take-Two has seen a 4% increase in revenue.

For the recent fiscal year, the company expect to continue growing at an economic level thanks to the games that are currently on sale and the rest of the releases that are scheduled on the calendar, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns, whose release date is expected soon.

