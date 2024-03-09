Mission Talita is a new one mod For GTA 5 designed to raise players' awareness of the problem of prostitution . It was created by a Swedish anti-prostitution association, Talita, whose aim is to get women out of the world of prostitution and pornography.

Save the prostitutes

Basically the goal of the mod is to save the prostitutes within the game.

The description of the official trailerposted on YouTube, is quite eloquent: “In the city of Los Santos, prostitutes are exploited, beaten, robbed and killed on a daily basis with no chance of salvation. At least until now. Talita is an alternative experience for GTA 5, based on the true stories of victims of prostitution. By changing the narrative, we give the women a new story and the player a different point of view in what Talita does, inspiring them to do the same – help women escape the world of prostitution.”

If you're interested, you can download the Mission Talita mod from here.