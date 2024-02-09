Rockstar Games launched on Steam a round of sales dedicated to all its titles, including GTA 5 And Red Dead Redemption 2 . With discounts of up to 70%, this is a great way to catch up on some of the classics made by the company, while waiting for the arrival of GTA 6.

The main offers

Discounts in sight

Meanwhile, let's start with GTA 5: the premium edition of the game is sold for €14.98 instead of €39.98, i.e. with a 63% discount. Also on sale Shark Cardwhose different packages can be purchased with discounts ranging from 67 to 76%.

For those who want to stay on GTA, we would like to point out that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy collection is sold for €29.99, i.e. with a 50% discount, while you can take home Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for 5, €99, i.e. with a 70% discount.

For fans of western games, Red Dead Redemption 2 can be purchased for €19.80, i.e. with a 67% discount, while Red Dead Online It can be purchased for… €19.99, the normal price. Is it because it's completely dead despite the game's high sales?

For all the others offersall you have to do is take a ride on Rockstar Games Steam sales page.