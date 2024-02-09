Rockstar Games launched on Steam a round of sales dedicated to all its titles, including GTA 5 And Red Dead Redemption 2. With discounts of up to 70%, this is a great way to catch up on some of the classics made by the company, while waiting for the arrival of GTA 6.
The main offers
Meanwhile, let's start with GTA 5: the premium edition of the game is sold for €14.98 instead of €39.98, i.e. with a 63% discount. Also on sale Shark Cardwhose different packages can be purchased with discounts ranging from 67 to 76%.
For those who want to stay on GTA, we would like to point out that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy collection is sold for €29.99, i.e. with a 50% discount, while you can take home Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for 5, €99, i.e. with a 70% discount.
For fans of western games, Red Dead Redemption 2 can be purchased for €19.80, i.e. with a 67% discount, while Red Dead Online It can be purchased for… €19.99, the normal price. Is it because it's completely dead despite the game's high sales?
For all the others offersall you have to do is take a ride on Rockstar Games Steam sales page.
