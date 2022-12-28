GTA 5 recently received an update introducing i ray traced reflections in the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, and Digital Foundry thought it best to make a new one video analysis focused on this specific feature.

Available from December 14th, the GTA 5 update further enriches the loyalty modeadding precisely the reflections in ray tracing and replacing the cubemaps used previously to mimic that type of effect.

As seen in the videothe result is really interesting: the water and all the shiny surfaces reflect the objects and characters that surround them, and this improves in particular the rendering of the vehicle bodies.

Clearly there are limits: the area that is reflected is quite small, so the more distant things intervene again with the cubemaps, and the same expedient is mostly used when playing with the first person view.

What kind of compromise is required in terms of resolution to keep ray tracing of reflections active as well? It seems that a dynamic scaler comes into action, but in reality it is difficult to notice big differences compared to the 2160p normally used in this mode.