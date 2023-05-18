The latest official data shared by Take-Two confirm, for the umpteenth time, the great of GTA 5 and Online. Specifically, the game has exceeded quota 180 million copies soldwith the series that has broken through the ceiling of 400 million overall.

By November 2022, it had passed the 170 million-copy milestone, which means that around six months another 10 million units. Considering that we are talking about a game released in 2013, these are figures that would be the envy of practically any publisher.

Also Take-Two recalls that GTA 5 was the product to have reached the billion dollar milestone faster of grossing in all the history of the entertainment and that it has been the best-selling game in the USA of the last 10 years. Among other things, we are talking about a more unique than rare case of a single title that has recorded record numbers for three consecutive videogame generations.

Mind-boggling numbers that keep growing from year to year and that will probably even undergo a substantial surge with the launch of GTA 6. In this regard, we point out that in the same financial report Take-Two has suggested that the next chapter in the series could arrive on store shelves during the 2025 fiscal year.