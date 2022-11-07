GTA 5 And GTA Online they totaled together sales for over 170 million copies: Take-Two announced it during the meeting with investors that was held today, in which the company provided the results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

This is an update from the approximately 170 million units sold of GTA 5 made official in August, which means that in the last quarter the Rockstar Games blockbuster has slowed down your runprobably adding a million pieces to that figure.

Slowing or not, 170 million copies remain an absolutely incredible achievement for a game whose life cycle has pushed through three different generations of consoles. However, it seems that this process is now coming to an end.

That said, it was expected that just in conjunction with the meeting with the investors could arrive the presentation of GTA 6 or at least an announcement to that effect, but for now everything is silent and it will be necessary to understand if Rockstar will make its move or decide to wait. still.