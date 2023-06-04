A new update for the evergreen Grand Theft Auto 5 has introduced various innovations and one of these was certainly much awaited: the possibility of shoot by holding down a keyinstead of having to press repeatedly. It only took ten years for that to happen. Obviously this is not a replacement of the previous option, but simply a variant that can be activated by the player in the settings.

This quality of life update introduced by Rockstar Games in GTA 5 also offers new features. Instead of claiming all destroyed vehicles individually from Mors Mutal Insurance, there is now an option to fix the problem in one go. Custom descriptive tags can also be added to garages to “help you quickly locate your favorite cars,” and snow will make its long-awaited Rockstar Creator debut.

GTA 5 is still a great game, even after ten years

In general, these are tricks that cannot fail to be appreciated. Obviously many fans would prefer updates on the development of GTA 6but for the moment it seems that it is still too early to find out anything official about the game.

In any case, the success of GTA 6 seems already taken for granted with forecasts that speak of 14 million copies sold at launch and $1 billion in box office, according to analysts.