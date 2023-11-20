A file within a database GTA 5 has apparently been leaked online and appears to include some references on some discarded projects from Rockstar Games, such as dei Story DLC and Bully 2.

As reported by user X | Tweeted by user @billsyliamgta, the files include strings with references to Bully 2 as well as other games such as Grand Theft Auto 4, Midnight Club Los Angeles and Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of these files also describes a sequence with Trevor from GTA 5 using a jetpack, which could actually be a discarded idea for a singleplayer DLC and later reused for one of the GTA Online missions, specifically “Doomsday Heist”. Another Twitter user, @GlowDevs, notes that the database contains numerous references to “CNC,” which appears to be the “Cops ‘n’ Crooks” mode.