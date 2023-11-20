A file within a database GTA 5 has apparently been leaked online and appears to include some references on some discarded projects from Rockstar Games, such as dei Story DLC and Bully 2.
As reported by user X | Tweeted by user @billsyliamgta, the files include strings with references to Bully 2 as well as other games such as Grand Theft Auto 4, Midnight Club Los Angeles and Red Dead Redemption 2.
One of these files also describes a sequence with Trevor from GTA 5 using a jetpack, which could actually be a discarded idea for a singleplayer DLC and later reused for one of the GTA Online missions, specifically “Doomsday Heist”. Another Twitter user, @GlowDevs, notes that the database contains numerous references to “CNC,” which appears to be the “Cops ‘n’ Crooks” mode.
Bully 2 will ever see the light of day?
It’s not the first time we’ve talked about a possible sequel to Bully 2with various reports stating that in the past Rockstar Games has on several occasions attempted to bring a new game to life, only to then give up on work in progress.
For example, in 2019 it was leaked that Bully 2 had been in development at Rockstar New England, with work stopping after 18 months. Even before that, in 2010, the same studio had worked for a year on a build with open-world gameplay.
According to the rumors, it seems that Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser and some developers wrote a script for Bully 2 back in 2008, which contained the first scenes and an outline of the rest of the story.
