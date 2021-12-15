An interesting background also emerges on GTA 3 from the documentary Power On published by Microsoft online these days, whose project apparently came rejected by the company on the first Xbox in what was one of the biggest errors of evaluation in the history of the videogame division.

The documentary in question traces the history of the Xbox, also shedding light on several failures and mistakes carried out by Microsoft, such as the closing of Lionhead which is now seen by Phil Spencer as a big misstep, particularly within the third episode of the mini-series. In this, some preparatory moments for the launch of the first Xbox are examined, with brainstorming groups between America, Europe and Japan also to build a lineup for the new machine.

During this phase, says Kevin Bachus, then head of third party relations for Xbox, Microsoft had a meeting with “a small video game publisher” who was planning to revisit one of its games to bring it into a 3D context. It was about Rockstar Games with the project of Grand Theft Auto III, which apparently did not convince those responsible for Xbox at the time.

“I don’t think the game is capable of making the transition to 3D,” said the tech leaders at Microsoft, which even aroused Bachus himself. “They didn’t understand the interface and thought that it was all based on a game that it wasn’t very successful and, to my amazement, they refused the proposal. “

We then know well how it went, with GTA 3 that ended up on PlayStation 2 with a long exclusive and reached 14.5 million copies sold: “It was the best-selling game of 2001,” remembers Bachus, “and it would have been in 2002 if it hadn’t been surpassed by its own following.”