Today seems to be on the calendar for big franchise news. Just into the early hours of the morning, the first images of Battlefield 6 were leaked, which seem to confirm several of the rumors that have been appearing in recent weeks. After this, at noon, we have finally known when the arrival of GTA V will take place on Xbox Series X | S and PS5.

Now, the protagonism continues to belong to the Rockstar Games franchise, although with one of the classic installments of the series, as a new rumor ensures that the GTA 3 remake could become a reality as a reason for the 20th anniversary of the saga

The remake of GTA 3 for the 20th Anniversary of the saga could be a reality

The rumor has come from a reddit post, in which it was ensured that the GTA 3 remake it could be a reality soon. However, said publication has been removed from the page’s forums within a few minutes of posting, so we cannot exactly share the literal content of it.

E3 account fuels speculation about GTA 6

However, it seems that this rumor has not only transpired on Reddit, but has also done the same through the GTA forums. Several users have given some veracity to this rumor, justifying it with the news that emerged from Ruffian Games more than a year ago, in which it was ensured that the studio recently acquired by Rockstar was working on multiple company games.

For now, the existence of a GTA 3 remake It is nothing more than a mere rumor, so from here we recommend taking it this way until there is an official pronunciation by Rockstar.