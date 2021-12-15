In the documentary Power On it is revealed that the title was offered exclusively for the original Xbox.

What would you say if I told you that Grand Theft Auto III could have turned the tide of Xbox? It is something that we have learned recently thanks to the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, which can be seen for free in Spanish from this week, on the occasion of the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the first console.

The Rockstar title played a key role at the time. As we see in the documentary, the company approached Microsoft in 2001 to propose that GTA 3 was exclusive to the original Xbox, but the executives of the multinational did not make the best decision. From Microsoft they rejected the offer, forcing Rockstar to turn to Sony to finally make the game exclusive for a limited time to PlayStation 2, helping to popularize the competitor’s console.

“They felt it was complex [el paso de 2D a 3D]”, he comments Kevin Bachus, Xbox’s head of third-party relations at the time. “They did not understand the interface well and thought it was based on a game that had not been very successful. To my surprise, it was rejected.”

“He ended up selling 14.5 million units“It laments.” It was the best-selling game of 2001, and it would have been the best-selling game of 2002 if it had not been for the fact that it was surpassed by its own sequel. “It refers, as it could not be otherwise, to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which was published the following year.

It was the best-selling in 2001, and it would have been in 2002 if it weren’t for its sequel.Kevin BachusMicrosoft rectified years later during E3 2006, when they announced with great fanfare that Grand Theft Auto 4 would be released on Xbox 360 and would have temporary exclusivity in its expansions, contrary to the decision made five years ago by a group of new executives who were dedicated precisely to assess all possible releases.

The third numbered installment of Rockstar’s open world hooligan Has returned very recently with GTA: The Trilogy, a definitive edition that remasters three classics of the franchise for current platforms. In addition, GTA 3 in particular is available to PlayStation Now subscribers, having been recently added.

On the documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, it is worth remembering that it is leaving us other great headlines, so we recommend checking it out. It refers to the famous Xbox ring of death, although it also has statements that are really relevant to the industry, since it is not every day that we see a company admitting a mistake, as has happened with Xbox and the Lionhead Studios case. .

